Reserve Officer Training Course ends for new officers in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

The Reserve Officer Training Course, organised for youth with higher education wishing to serve as officers of relevant specialties in various types of troops of the Defence Ministry, has ended, Azernews reports.

The successful graduates of the course held at the Training and Educational Centre of the Azerbaijan Army were awarded the military rank of Leutenant under the relevant order of the Defence Minister.

New officers were distributed to military units by drawing.

In the upcoming days, specialised young officers will depart for their places of service in the army corps and formations of the Azerbaijan Army.

It is to be noted that, starting on May 1 of the current year, the National Defence University announced the admission of candidates for the Reserve Officer Training Course for the positions of psychologist in the Azerbaijan Army.

Graduates of a higher educational institution with at least a bachelor's degree in one of the majors of psychology, sociology, social work, or social-psychological service in education who have completed active military service in the Azerbaijan Army for at least 9 (nine) months, soldiers, sailors, and sergeants with higher education under the age of 30, as well as male reservists under the age of 30 with a higher education who have completed their regular military service, as well as women, can apply to the admission commission operating under the Training and Educational Centre of the Azerbaijan Army with relevant documents until May 20.

