The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on the progress of the Assembly’s monitoring procedure and post-monitoring dialogue within the framework of the 2021 Hybrid plenary session, Trend reports.

The proposal of Armenian delegation “Unjustifiable delay in repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and other captivities by Azerbaijani authorities as violation of the European International Human Rights Standards” was rejected by the majority of votes.

