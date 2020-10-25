By Trend

Azerbaijanis living in the US held a protest in San Francisco against the Armenian army's missile attacks on cities and districts of Azerbaijan, due to which civilians, including children, die, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told Trend.

The protesters condemned the fascist policy of Armenia, shelling settlements located far from the front zone, including Ganja and Mingachevir cities.

The memory of the victims of the terrorist attack committed by the Armenian armed forces in Ganja was honored with a minute of silence.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in North and South America, was attended by hundreds of compatriots, as well as representatives of the Turkish community in the US.

At the rally, where the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the US were fluttering, the State Anthem of Azerbaijan, patriotic songs were sounded, posters were raised with the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "No Armenian aggression!", "No Armenian occupation!" and etc.

