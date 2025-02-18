Azerbaijani, Russian soloists dazzle at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

18 February 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a magnificent concert titled "Magic of the Choir", Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel under the baton of artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaja Imanova and the Russian Renaissance Choir under the direction of artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist of Russia Tatyana Zhdanova delighted the audience by Azerbaijani, European and Russian composers.

The concert program featured soloists - Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anton Verstandt, Ayaz Karimov, Vasif Huseynov (tar), Fariz Huseynov (kamancha), Alexey Bazanov, Anna Golneva (violin), Alexander Prokhorov, Anastasia Pavelko, Denis Taranenko, Arseniy Belyaev (flute), Yuri Dunaev (flute), Nikita Tursky, Evgeniy Lapshin, Ivan Pshenichny, Arseny Berlaev, Yuri Dunaev, Anna Golneva, Alexey Shibanov, Yuri Karanin and Vasily Mikhutin.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov