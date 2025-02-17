Azerbaijani mezzo-soprano shines in Verdi's masterpiece [PHOTOS]

17 February 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Italian opera organization Opera 2001 is presenting Giuseppe Verdi's renowned opera, "Il Trovatore" (The Troubadour), in a series of performances across Spain and France, Azernews reports.

This world-famous production, scheduled to run until March 2, features Azerbaijani mezzo-soprano Chinara Shirin, who portrays the complex and dramatic role of the gypsy Azucena.

The performance of Chinara Shirin, an opera singer residing in Italy, has received high praise from audiences in various cities throughout the tour.

Note that Chinara Shirin actively participates in a number of projects implemented with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

She has previously showcased her vocal skills as part of the concert program "Music Knows No Boundaries."

This event, held in Milan last March, provided a platform for Azerbaijani artists to connect with international audiences.

The concert was organized by Sabina Mammadova, a pianist and member of the board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

"Il Trovatore" is an Italian opera in four acts. The music was written by Giuseppe Verdi. The story and words were written by Salvatore Cammarano. It is based on Antonio Garcia Gutiérrez's El Trobador. The opera was first performed in Rome on January 19, 1853.

The action is set in the environs of Zaragoza, the capital of the Kingdom of Aragon, and in the mountains of Vizcaya (Biscay), around 1412.

"Il Trovatore" is considered the treasury of the world opera. The opera enjoys great popularity among opera lovers and gathers a large audience.