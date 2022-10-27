Azerbaijani artist represents country at Business Art Fair [PHOTO]

27 October 2022 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Mehri Guliyeva, an Azerbaijani artist living in France, has represented the country at Business Art Fair in Paris, Azernews reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Paintings created by Mehri Guliyeva in various genres were displayed at the Nesle center in the Saint Germain des Prés district of the French capital. Her stunning art pieces were highly appreciated by art lovers.

The artist participated in this exhibition with the support of the Association "Friends of Azerbaijan".

The Business Art Fair has been organized for 14 years. Featuring up to a hundred artists, the exhibition is recognized as a platform for exchange between art, business, and the general public.

Mehri Guliyeva, who participated in various art competitions in France, won the competition dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy in 2017.

The artist, who supports values ​​such as strengthening the role of culture in the promotion of sustainable development and peace, protected by UNESCO, represents Azerbaijan in the events organized by this organization for the sake of peace.

