The Culture Ministry and Medeniyyet TV have launched a new project dedicated to Shusha.

Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov will present the project "From the city of Shusha to the whole world" on television.

Speaking about the project, Ramil Gasimov told Trend Life that last year Shusha was declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. This year was declared the "Year of the city of Shusha" in honor of the 270th anniversary of the founding of the city by Panah Ali Khan Javanshir.

"The announcement of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023 at the meeting of the Permanent Council of the International Organization of Turkic Culture - TURKSOY in the city of Bursa (Turkey) has become a significant international event, which will further promote the values ​​of our ancient culture and art, the history and traditions of the city of Shusha for the entire world. I believe that the new project will contribute to the promotion of the national heritage and values ​​of the country among the general public," said Gasimov.

