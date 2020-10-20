By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Culture implements multiple projects to support Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the fight against Armenian invaders.

The Ministry is pleased to announce a new project "Karabakhname" aimed at the promotion of rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The project is being held under the slogan "Not only territorial integrity, but the integrity of identity".

In the 19th century, Azerbaijani historians wrote 10 "Karabakh letters" studying the political, economic and cultural life of the Karabakh khanate of Azerbaijan (1747-1822).

The facts about the historical, cultural and socio-political environment of the region, located in these sources, are a fitting response to Armenia which is trying to snatch Karabakh from Azerbaijan.

The new project can also be characterized as a new small "Karabakhname". Here, people of Karabakh region share memories of themselves and their parents through short videos.

The videos also include information on UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 on the liberation of Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

