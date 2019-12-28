By Laman Ismayilova

The House-Museum of prominent Azerbaijani writer Jalil Mammadguluzadeh has solemnly opened after major overhaul.

The Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev viewed conditions created at the house-museum of the well-known writer and satirist.

At the opening ceremony, the head of the Cultural Ministry's Department for work with museums and cultural heritage control Azada Huseynova, the head of Baku City Main Cultural Department Jalil Malikov informed Abulfas Garayev about the museum’s activities.

New expositions were presented at the museum after major overhaul. In addition, museum visitors can take a virtual journey through the new IP technology.

The Minister then viewed copies of satirical magazine "Molla Nasreddin". He was also informed about the number of museum visitors after overhaul.

The house-museum of the famous writer and founder of the satirical magazine "Molla Nasreddin" was opened in 1994 in honor of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Jalil Mammadguluzadeh.

The museum is located in 5 rooms, each of which is devoted to a specific period in the life of the creator. The house museum stores about 500 exhibits.

The exhibits reflect Jalil Mammadguluzadeh’s childhood, youth and education memories, school activities, his first journalistic and literary activity.

There is an editorial office of "Molla Nasraddin" magazine in the house museum. Here is a map covering the spread of the works of the writer in the world.

The name "Molla Nasraddin" was inspired by the 13th century Sufi wise man with a good sense of humor. His stories had a subtle humor and was very popular in public.

The magazine regularly published the works of talented Azerbaijani writers and pressmen, such as M.A.Sabir, N.Narimanov, A.Haqverdiyev, M.S.Ordubadi, O.F.Nemanzadeh, Ali Nazmi, A.Gamkusar etc.

The magazine was banned several times in 1912, 1914 and 1917.

Despite all odds, the publication managed to stay in print over 25 years (1906-1931).

