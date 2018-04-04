By Laman Ismayilova

"Under the open sky-18" exhibition will be held in Art Villa gallery on April 29.

The head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov said that the open-air painting event will bring together both young and experienced artists.

"Within the framework of the event, different paintings styles will be created under open sky with the participation of numerous artists. In addition to young artists , the brush masters representing the elderly generation will also participate in the plein air," he said.

The plein air, as a form of self-improvement for masters, aims at supporting young people and intellectuals.

The event is organized by public organization "Youth network", with the support of NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

