Oil fund contributions to state budget rise

In the first quarter of 2025, the transfer from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the state budget amounted to ₼ 3.6 billion ($2.1 billion). This is ₼ 425 million ($250 million) or 13.3% more compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

