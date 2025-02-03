Azercell celebrates Youth Day with a special offer!
50% discount on select "SuperSən" tariff packages with the purchase of Xiaomi smartphones
The leading mobile operator of the country Azercell is launching a special campaign in celebration of Youth Day. Customers purchasing a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series smartphone at Azercell Exclusive stores and official dealer stores will receive a 50% discount on the "SuperSən 6GB" and "SuperSən 10GB" tariff packages for two months.
This special offer is valid until February 28, 2025, and applies to Xiaomi Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models, priced at 429 AZN and above.
For more information about the campaign please visit:
Azercell congratulates all Azerbaijani youth on the "Youth Day" and wishes them success in their future endeavors!
