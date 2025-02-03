Azernews.Az

Monday February 3 2025

Electricity production at Astara Modular Power Plant reaches significant milestone

3 February 2025 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
Electricity production at Astara Modular Power Plant reaches significant milestone
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The volume of electricity produced so far at the “Astara” modular power plant has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the Misnistry of Energy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more