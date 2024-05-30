Azernews.Az

TAP boosts European energy security with early 2024 gas deliveries

30 May 2024 12:12 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has delivered 4 billion cubic meters of gas in the initial four months of 2024, Azernews reports.

