Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 12 2024

Azerbaijan reveals tax revenues in past couple of months

12 March 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals tax revenues in past couple of months

Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy has announced the amount of tax received in the state budget months of January and February of this year, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more