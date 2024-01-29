Azernews.Az

Monday January 29 2024

Bonds placed by ADB in Azerbaijani manat gain profit

29 January 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Bonds placed by ADB in Azerbaijani manat gain profit
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) made a new placement of bonds in the national currency of Azerbaijan and attracted over $11 million at the current exchange rate), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more