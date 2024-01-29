Bonds placed by ADB in Azerbaijani manat gain profit
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) made a new placement of bonds in the national currency of Azerbaijan and attracted over $11 million at the current exchange rate), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%