Monday November 13 2023

Azerbaijan Finance Ministry reveals volume of domestically taken debt

13 November 2023 17:58 (UTC+04:00)
During the 10 months of 2023 (January-October), the Ministry of Finance attracted AZN2.7bn ($1,6bn) through the placement of state bonds, Azernews reports.

