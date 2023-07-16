Housing commissioning in Azerbaijan for half a year increases

16 July 2023 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Housing commissioning in Azerbaijan in January-June increased by 13%, capex - by 0.2%. The total area of housing commissioned in Azerbaijan in January-June 2023 amounted to 891.7k m², which is 13.4% more than in 6 months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.