Azernews.Az

Sunday July 16 2023

Housing commissioning in Azerbaijan for half a year increases

16 July 2023 14:27 (UTC+04:00)
Housing commissioning in Azerbaijan for half a year increases

Housing commissioning in Azerbaijan in January-June increased by 13%, capex - by 0.2%. The total area of housing commissioned in Azerbaijan in January-June 2023 amounted to 891.7k m², which is 13.4% more than in 6 months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more