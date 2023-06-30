Azerbaijan enters TOP-10 countries of origin for new enterprises created in Uzbekistan

30 June 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has created 22 new companies in Uzbekistan from January through May 2023, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan has secured the ninth position among the top ten countries that established new enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan during the reporting period.

At the same time, Russia leads the list in terms of the number of newly created companies in Uzbekistan (376), followed by China (245) and Türkiye (121).

In total, some 1,279 enterprises with the participation of foreign capital were created in Uzbekistan over the first 5 months of 2023.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through May 2023 totaled $76.7 million, of which $52.2 million accounted for Uzbekistani exports, and $24.5 million - for imports.

---

