Azercell is connecting women leaders across the country

12 May 2023 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator is the general partner of the SHE Baku Congress

Azercell is proud to announce its partnership with the SHE (Smart, Happy, Equal) Congress, remarking the event’s 5th anniversary in Azerbaijan. Connecting women leaders across the country and the region, the event provides an excellent platform for networking, learning, sharing experiences, as well as interacting with business and industry executives.

Azercell recognizes the need to support women and has been initiating multiple programs empowering women with knowledge, skills and confidence. Delivering keynote speeches at the conference, the company’s Legal, Ethics, and Compliance director, Shirin Aliyeva, will highlight Azercell's flagship experience in this area.

The conference to be held under the theme "OWN YOUR LIFE” at the JW Marriot ABSHERON Baku on May 17, 2023 will offer keynote speeches, panel discussions, dynamic sessions, and workshops, providing the attendees with tools that enhance their leadership and business skills.

---

