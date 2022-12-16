Azerbaijan setting up new import rules

16 December 2022 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan is setting up new import rules, Trend reports.

This issue was envisaged by the amendment to the Customs Code, which was discussed at the Parliament's meeting on December 16.

The appeal to the customs authority on the clearance of goods is proposed to be reviewed within one day. In case of cost adjustments for the passage of commodities, the authority is obliged to notify the customs applicant within 24 hours from the moment the appeal was submitted to the body.

The document is supposed to improve customs clearance procedures.

Following parliamentary discussions, the relevant bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

--

