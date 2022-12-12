Azernews.Az

Monday December 12 2022

Official: Azerbaijan-Astrakhan trade turnover increases almost fourfold

12 December 2022 14:48 (UTC+04:00)
Official: Azerbaijan-Astrakhan trade turnover increases almost fourfold
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia’s Astrakhan region has increased almost fourfold in January-September 2022, Governor Igor Babushkin wrote on his official Telegram channel, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more