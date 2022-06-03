Baku, Perm region mull bilateral trade relations

3 June 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and a delegation headed by Russia's Perm region governor Dmitry Makhonin have discussed bilateral trade relations, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the presentation of products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" trademark at exhibitions in Perm region, as well as trips of Perm companies to industrial and agricultural parks in Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on participation in the Alar Free Economic Zone and the expansion of cooperation in the fields of mechanical engineering, chemical, and petrochemical industries.

As for the need for establishing logistics and trade ties between Perm region and Azerbaijan, the sides underlined that the Agroexpress project may become one of the steps to this end. They emphasized that the project will allow organizing cargo transportation through container hubs with simplified customs and phytosanitary procedures.

They stressed that the organization of transport and logistic network between Azerbaijan and Perm region will strengthen economic growth.

Agroexpress is a specialized service intended for the delivery of goods using high-speed trains between the two countries. It is being implemented by Alliance Logistics LLC and a subsidiary of Russian Railways CJSC - RZD Logistics JSC through the support of the Azerbaijani-Russian Business Council, Russian Export Center JSC, Eximbank of Russia, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Russian Railways JSC.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the project was announced by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on December 16 last year, at the conference on "the current state and prospects of the Russian-Azerbaijani economic relations in the context of integration processes".

This project not only reduces the delivery time of goods and transportation costs thanks to the efficiently-built export-import logistics but also contributes to the development of business.

