Over the past four years, the number of labor contracts concluded in Azerbaijan has increased by 30 percent, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

According to Babayev, the policy pursued by the Azerbaijani government is aimed at increasing the welfare of citizens, which is associated with employment.

The minister noted that thanks to the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan over the past four years, the number of concluded labor contracts increased by 30 percent, which means the employment of about 400,000 people.

"Some 75 percent of this falls on the private sector, these are new jobs. Over the past four years, wages in the country have grown by 92 percent, the minimum wage has doubled, the average wage - by 40 percent," Babayev said.

