Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) have co-hosted an online meeting with member organizations on “Strengthening Collaborative Action to Promote the Central Asian Region”, the foundation reported on December 17.

The acting head of AZPROMO, Yusif Abdullayev briefed the participants of the meeting on AZPROMO activities.

He spoke about joint efforts to expand relations and cooperation between AZPROMO and WAIPA and to encourage investments.

In turn, WAIPA President Fahad Al Gergawi briefed on the steps to be taken to attract investments, noting the organization’s activities, measures taken during the pandemic and increasing investment potential.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on strengthening relations among businessmen.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

AZPROMO has been a member of WAIPA since 2010 and currently has the status of Regional Director for Central Asia.

