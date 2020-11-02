By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed bilateral cooperation in business field during the meeting between Chairman of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Business Orkhan Mammadov and Head of Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen Bendevi Palandoken.

The parties discussed joint initiatives between two agencies and business associations in the regions, including the implementation of projects in the field of social entrepreneurship and study of Turkey’s experience in creating a register of small entrepreneurs and supporting SMBs.

Noting Turkey’s experience and success in the sphere of small and medium business, Mammadov said that this sphere is in the center of attention of the state in Azerbaijan. In addition, he briefed about state support measures provided to SMBs in general and during the pandemic, as well as work carried out by SMBs in this area.

Likewise, the successful cooperating of Agency in the field of small and medium business with relevant institutions in Turkey was emphasized.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has public associations of entrepreneurs in various sectors, as well as a Public Council consisting of 15 non-governmental organizations and business associations within the framework of SMBs and the importance of them in the organization of SMBs.

Additionally, chairman of Agency stressed serious consequences over Armenian military provocations against Azerbaijan, its civilians, civilian infrastructure and entrepreneurs. In addition, he expressed his regrets about the earthquake in Izmir.

Earlier, Orkhan Mammadov met with the coordinator of the Baku office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Teoman Tiryaki. During the meeting the possibilities of cooperation between the agencies were discussed.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the projects being implemented with the participation and support of relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the village of Jojug Marjanli in the Jabrayil region, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The parties also exchanged views on the direction of developing the SMB sector in cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency and increasing employment in the country’s regions, including newly liberated regions. In addition, the parties discussed the implementation of joint projects for entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017.

As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

