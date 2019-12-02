By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan and France have praised energy cooperation during French MPs visit to the country on the sidelines of the EU Neighborhood Policy and Eastern Partnership, the ministry’s official website has reported.

During the meeting held on November 27, Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev emphasized the high level of collaboration between the two countries in many areas.

He particularly added that French “Total” company is one of Azerbaijan’s long-term partners of in energy sector.

“Currently, we have been conducting cooperation with other French companies on renewable energy sources and energy efficiency,” Valiyev stated.

French MP Joaquim Pueyo expressed his interest in conducting projects in energy sector as well as implementation of Azerbaijan's commitment under Paris Agreement within the framework preparation of a new comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Additionally, Azerbaijani side informed French guests about reforms in Azerbaijan’s energy sector and draft laws on improving the legal framework.

It was noted that realization of appropriate measures in the fields of ​​renewable energy and energy efficiency would also contribute to the implementation of the commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The Southern Gas Corridor project which will take Azerbaijani gas to European markets was also on the agenda of the meeting. Moreover, Azerbaijan’s interest in close cooperation with the EU countries and significant positive impact of the updated agreement on development of relations in all areas, including energy were stressed as well.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP), inaugurated in 2009, is a joint policy initiative, which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbors - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

