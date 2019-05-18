By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 13-May 17), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
May 10
|
1.7
|
May 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0085 manats or about 0.45 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9063 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 6
|
1.9026
|
May 13
|
1.9090
|
May 7
|
1.9063
|
May 14
|
1.9107
|
May 8
|
1.9049
|
May 15
|
1.9056
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1.9057
|
May 10
|
1.9083
|
May 17
|
1.9005
|
Average weekly
|
1.9055
|
Average weekly
|
1.9063
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.15 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 6
|
0.0260
|
May 13
|
0.0260
|
May 7
|
0.0261
|
May 14
|
0.0260
|
May 8
|
0.0260
|
May 15
|
0.0262
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
0.0263
|
May 10
|
0.0261
|
May 17
|
0.0263
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2813 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 6
|
0.2840
|
May 13
|
0.2849
|
May 7
|
0.2792
|
May 14
|
0.2791
|
May 8
|
0.2752
|
May 15
|
0.2806
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
0.2821
|
May 10
|
0.2766
|
May 17
|
0.2798
|
Average weekly
|
0.2787
|
Average weekly
|
0.2813
