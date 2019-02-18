By Trend

An auction for placement of 25 million manats worth short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Feb. 19, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Some 2.5 million bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 364 days will be put up for the auction.

The maturity date for the bonds is Feb. 18, 2020.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

