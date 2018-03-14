By Trend

The joint commission of Iran and Azerbaijan for economic cooperation has wrapped up its two-day talks for expansion of cooperation in Tehran.

The sides have agreed on the general outlines of eight documents on cooperation in the fields of industry, health, and transportation.

The documents are expected to be exchanged during the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku in late March.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the economy minister and co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, Shahin Mustafayev, arrived in Tehran March 14 on a two-day visit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz