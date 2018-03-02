By Trend

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), with the assistance of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, held an open auction on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 to sell a part of the property of several liquidated banks, the ADIF said in a message March 1.

Eight cars of different brands and models and four ATMs of Bank Standard CJSC, a land plot in the Shabran district and two ATMs belonging to Texnikabank OJSC, three cars of Kredobank, one non-residential site of Royalbank and two cars of Zaminbank were sold at the auction.

The licenses of the banks were revoked due to a discrepancy between their total capitals and the minimum capital requirement set for banks (50 million manats).

The banks also lacked the capacity to fulfill obligations to creditors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz