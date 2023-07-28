Lavrov's statement implies return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historic hometowns

28 July 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Speaking about the meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Moscow on 25 July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov touched on the rights of national minorities and said " Armenia is aware of the importance of convincing Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to hold meetings with Azerbaijani representatives as soon as possible to coordinate their rights under the relevant legislation and Azerbaijan’s international commitments, including numerous conventions on the rights of national minorities.

"Azerbaijan, acting on a mutually agreed basis, is also ready to provide the same guarantees to persons residing on its territory. Armenia is ready to act likewise regarding the application of these conventions to people residing in the Republic of Armenia.”

Lavrov’s words caused hot discussions in Armenian society. Taking into account that there are no national minorities in Armenia, the Hay media outlets claimed that Lavrov meant Western Azerbaijanis, i.e. Armenian citizens of Azerbaijani origin who were dispelled by the then-Armenian government in the 1980s-1990s. The interesting point in Lavrov’s speech is that despite the issue raised by Azerbaijan several times, Russia used to overlook the case of Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia.

Besides, the November 10 statement speaks about the refugees from Armenia as well. The 7th paragraph of the statement reads that Internally displaced persons and refugees shall return to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas under the supervision of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. However, it considers replacing refugees in Karabakh and adjacent areas.

Speaking to AZERNEWS on the issue, political analyst, head of Azerbaijan-based think tank Samir Humbatov noted that the most important document that today Azerbaijan has is the 10 November tripartite declaration. Later, six more meetings were held between the parties.

"Certain details were taken into account in these meetings, especially in this last meeting. Returning of Western Azerbaijanis to their historic hometowns were emphasized in these meetings. At the same time, on the eve of the last meeting, an article was published both in the Armenian press and in other media that the USA presented a seven-point proposal to Armenia. The placement of 60,000 Western Azerbaijanis in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the area along Araz, i.e. in the territory of West Zangazur, and at the same time the opening of the representative office of the Republic of Azerbaijan was also included in this document,” Humbatov said.

He mentioned that returning refugees was put on the agenda and in pursuant with the 7th article of the November 10 statement the process should be monitored by the UN. However, the process has not started yet, despite it has been lasting for three years since the signing of the agreement.

“As it is clear from here, the issue of reciprocal return of citizens to their homeland is on the agenda. What do we mean by mutual? In paragraph 7 of the November 10 capitulation document, the issue of the return of internally displaced persons and refugees was mentioned. This process should be monitored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. However, despite the fact that 3 years have passed, this process is still not underway. At the same time, Azerbaijanis were expelled from their historic homelands, and their safe return must be ensured. According to the latest estimates, Azerbaijanis settled in approximately 25 percent of the territory of Armenia before they were expelled from this country. This is also a big number. That is, it covers an area of approximately 7-8 thousand square kilometers. Removal of Azerbaijanis was also a policy of ethnic cleansing. Therefore, the Armenian side should allow this and those people should return and live in their native homeland,” the political analyst opined.

As for Lavrov raising this issue, the expert said he doesn't think Russian FM said it because he has a particular sympathy to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis. The only thing is that Russian Top Diplomat understands that the Armenian side accepts it, he knows that it is among the options offered by Washington and the EU.

“Lavrov acts as if Russia has this initiative. At the same time, he also wants not to spoil the relations with Azerbaijan and to win the sympathy of Azerbaijan. It is for this reason that he does not use the term Nagorno-Karabakh, but also touches on this issue. Also, as is known, after half a years, Azerbaijan and Armenia must give a consent for the peacekeepers to stay in the region. It seems that Russia is trying to make itself look good by maneuvering to get a positive opinion. However, such cheap works cannot support Russia's stay in Karabakh. Because this issue has already been considered by the USA and the EU. I think that all of these are the result of Azerbaijan's achievements. It is the result of the successful diplomacy conducted by Azerbaijan and of course, the result of the absolutely successful political course of the Azerbaijani President both in Europe and the United States. Sooner or later, Armenia will agree to it,” he added.

