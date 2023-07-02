How Armenians use bogus documents: facts and evidence [PHOTOS]

2 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The telegram channel " Baku Burila " posted a publication about how Armenians use fake documents and try to avoid the truth:

It is interesting to observe how the Armenian propaganda is spinning in an attempt to figure out how to pass off the destroyed Armenian Armed Forces as separatists. They found a million documents, several universities at once in the occupied territories, which the liquidated ones supposedly graduated from - they didn’t give birth in a couple of hours.

The main argument is that the destroyed militants were born in Khankendi. And the fact that they have passports of the Republic of Armenia - well, that doesn't count, does it? I am already silent about the fact that the place of birth in this case does not mean anything at all. Are there many, for example, citizens of Azerbaijan who were not born in Azerbaijan, but served in the ranks of our armed forces?

And finally, the main thing: if these two blind man really served in the "defense army" of the separatists, then instead of their diplomas, the Armenians would have long ago published their 'military IDs' everywhere.

For some reason, these two did not have military IDs. Maybe because they have these IDs - the armed forces of Armenia?

---

