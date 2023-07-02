France's unfathomable stance overshadows government's concept of justice and truth

2 July 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Despite the rise of crowds, riots and protests against the incumbent government, the Macron authority in France is quite calm. In the country, the murder of a 17-year-old Muslim boy by the police was not perceived unequivocally, even many state institutions of the country opposed Macron and held a protest.

It is interesting that the president of France, who allows hundreds of immigrants to his country every year in order to increase the country's population, on the other hand, ignores the violation of human rights, especially crimes that occur on the basis of racism. However, it is a very gruesome fact that this characteristic is typical not only for France, but also for other European countries.

On the other hand, growing protests in France pose a serious threat to Macron's rule. The question is whether this is the end of Macron's reign or it is simply another major revolt in French history.

"I do not believe that the ongoing protests will have a serious impact on Macron's rule. Because such protests are considered normal for Macron. He is a kind of person who is committed to his own political course from the very beginning.

Besides, if you look at history, many protests were brutally suppressed. In this regard, it is clear that, for Macron, the current line of conduct will not lead to the fall of the fifth republic. One way or another, contrary to his statements, he always ignored human rights."

This was told by Russian military expert Aleksandr Artamonov in a comment on the racial incident in France for Azernews. He added that Western and European institutions turn a blind eye to what is happening in France as they normally have such a line of behavior. According to Artmanov, if there is any doubt he can bring more evidence for instance, on the north of Italy where there is a special corps (EuroGendFor) to suppress the uprising in Europe, in which a woman is the commander of the said forces.

Identifying major functions of the French police, the expert said that there are several types of repressive police such as the SRS, the general police unit, if necessary the army and of course the gendarmerie. All of them have the right to suppress popular uprisings. Therefore, unfortunately, no one will interfere in such matters.

The Russian pundit touched upon the lack of attention by institutions in Europe to the current processes.

"I have not seen a single example where European institutions would interfere in what is happening in France. Moreover, European countries are neutral about when Muslims are killed. They prefer not to protect them and turn a blind eye to everything that happens. They react only when necessary. But at the same time they declare that they are for general equality. I want to remind you that, Angela Merkel said that the multi-cultural society has failed and this idea is no longer European," the pundit opined.

Artmanov also spoke about the largest colonies simultaneously present in France: "Armenians, since the post-war era, actually consider France as their second homeland, along with the United States. There are a lot of banks and financial organizations controlled by the Armenian lobby. In this regard, it is clear that the French authorities are biased towards Muslims, and the Armenians are always more than well and stubbornly protected. Of course, nothing can be done about this," he said.

Touching on the racist position of France, the Russian military expert said that in French-Azerbaijani relations, official Paris treats Azerbaijanis as Muslims in general.

"Unfortunately, France has a strong colonial tradition, they consider the Muslim peoples (Middle East, Lebanon, North Africa) as their potential subordinates. Therefore, for France, nothing supernatural happens in relation to the Azerbaijanis. As for France's policy towards Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, it can be noted that this fits into the overall policy of the US Congress and NATO. It is not pleasant to listen to this, but at the moment some powers in the USA and the French are pushing Armenia to deepen the conflict with Azerbaijan," he added.

Having concluded his comment, the Russian military expert spoke of the Islamophobic position of France and noted that although the local authorities try to take advantage of the Muslim community in order to increase the population in the country, in the end, the strong hatred of Islam within the authorities complicates the issue. As a result, it also casts a serious shadow on the government's concept of justice and truth.

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

