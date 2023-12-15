Azerbaijan, Bulgaria enhance cooperation in sport [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have been steadily developing their cooperation in sport.

The two countries are taking concrete steps to promote further collaboration in this field.

The signing of Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) has become yet another step towards further development of the Azerbaijani-Bulgarian ties.

Signed by Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev, the MoC envisages cooperation in the field of youth and sports.

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva, Indira Hajiyeva, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov and other senior officials from both ministries participated in the meeting.

As part of his visit to Baku, Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev also familiarized himself with a number of sports facilities.

Dimitar Iliev visited the Baku Water Sports Palace, ice arena at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, and the National Gymnastics Arena.

The Bulgarian minister engaged in discussions with experts on-site, gaining valuable insights into the conditions available at these venues. He also got acquainted with the activities of the Baku Youth Center.

Dimitar Iliev was informed about the clubs operating here, infrastructure opportunities, projects for the personal development of young people and organization of free time.

The Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports also visited the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, where he viewed the scientific-educational laboratory and the Multimedia Center. He was briefed on the activities of both centers and the work done here.

Rector of the Academy Fuad Hajiyev gave the Bulgarian delegation detailed information about the current and future action plans of the educational institution.

Furthermore, Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Daniela Dasheva delivered a lecture on Modern systems of Olympic training for professors-teachers, administrative staff, students and guests in the assembly hall.

At the end, souvenirs were presented to the guests.

