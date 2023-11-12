Minister: We will continue to organize events such as "Victory Run" in districts

12 November 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

It is gratifying that the number of participants in this competition, organized three years in a row, is increasing every time, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in an interview with local media outlets after the "Victory Run".

Stating that it is a pride to run with the participants on such a holiday, the minister added: "I congratulate the winners who reached the finish line before everyone else. It is clear that as a ministry, we attach special importance to the organization of mass events. Such competitions are held not only in Baku, but in different regions of our country, and such events will continue until the end of the year."

It should be noted that according to the results of the "Victory Run", Alexander Yatsenko was the first to cover the intended distance. Togrul Mammadli took the second place, and Bakhtiyar Asgarli took the third place.

