Luka Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2024

26 June 2023 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Luka Modric has extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2024, the Spanish La Liga powerhouse said on Monday.

The veteran Croatian midfielder, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, bagged five UEFA Champions League, five FIFA Club World Cups, and three Spanish La Liga titles.

He also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or and 2018 FIFA Best Men's Player awards during his time with the Spanish club.

The 37-year-old follows Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in extending his time at Madrid this summer.

