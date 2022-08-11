Qarabag FC reaches UEFA Europa Conference League playoff [PHOTO]

11 August 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has defeated Hungarian Ferencvaros (3:1) in the return match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Azernews reports.

The first match in Baku ended with a score of 1:1. The goals for Azerbaijan were scored by Ataa Jaber and Kenny Sayef and as a result of the two games, Qarabag advanced to the playoffs.

EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko congratulated Qarabag FC on reaching the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League through Twitter.

"Another congratulation to Azerbaijani Qarabag football club, now on qualifying to the play-off stage of UEFA Champions League. Amazing football match again!", he wrote.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

