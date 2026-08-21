Bulgaria to provide €20 million for Eurovision 2027

21 August 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Bulgaria will provide €20 million this year to support preparations for the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov said following a meeting with Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov.

Ivo Hristov, who is overseeing the interdepartmental committee responsible for organizing the contest, said the government intends to provide full support for the event. The funding will cover the initial costs of hosting Eurovision, including a €15 million guarantee required to begin the organizational process. The remaining funds will be used for preparations and other immediate expenses.

Additional funding is expected to be included in Bulgaria's 2027 state budget as work on the contest continues.

One of the city's main priorities is getting the venue ready for the competition. A test concert is planned before the end of 2026, with experts from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) expected to take part. The event will allow organizers to assess the venue's logistics, acoustics, technical equipment and overall suitability for Eurovision.

Preparations will also involve improving transport, accommodation and other infrastructure needed to accommodate the large number of visitors expected during the competition.

Burgas was selected as the host city for Eurovision 2027 earlier this month after Bulgaria secured its first-ever victory in the contest. Bulgarian singer DARA won Eurovision 2026 in Vienna with her song 'Bangaranga', earning 516 points. She finished 173 points ahead of Israel's Noam Bettan, setting the largest winning margin in Eurovision history.

The 2026 victory marked a historic moment for Bulgaria, which returned to the competition after a three-year absence. DARA's win also means the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Bulgaria for the first time in 2027.

The 2027 contest will take place in Bulgaria in May, bringing one of Europe's biggest television and music events to the country's Black Sea coast.

Photo Credit: Alma Bengtson/EBU