Iran labels California its ‘new territory’ against Trump's argument on Hormuz claim

21 August 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An official Iranian social media account has labeled California the “new territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran” in response to US President Donald Trump portraying the Strait of Hormuz as “NEW U.S. Territory.”

Trump shared an image on Truth Social showing a map of the Strait of Hormuz with the strategic waterway highlighted beneath the words “NEW U.S. Territory.” The post followed earlier remarks in which Trump said the United States would seek control of the strait after the conflict ends.

The White House subsequently reposted Trump’s message on its official X account.

In response, the official Iran in Hyderabad account on X posted a map of the United States with California highlighted in blue and the words “NEW TERRITORY OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also responded to Trump, writing on X that the US president’s “delusion” regarding the Strait of Hormuz would either soon be corrected or that Iran would “correct” it.

The choice of California carries particular significance because the state, especially the Los Angeles area, is home to one of the world’s largest Iranian diaspora communities outside Iran.

According to UCLA’s Iranian Diaspora Dashboard, approximately 141,000 Iranian Americans live in Los Angeles County. The Iranian-American community in Southern California expanded considerably following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with Los Angeles’ Westwood neighbourhood becoming a major centre of Iranian cultural and social life commonly known as “Tehrangeles.”

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following months of conflict between the two countries.

Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the conflict and establishing a framework for a broader agreement. However, negotiations have since stalled amid disagreements over implementation and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Separate talks involving Iran and Oman over arrangements for navigation through the strategically important waterway have also continued, but have yet to produce a breakthrough.