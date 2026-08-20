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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Gold slips as silver rallies after Treasury boosts bond buybacks

20 August 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Gold slips as silver rallies after Treasury boosts bond buybacks
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices edged lower on the New York COMEX commodities exchange, while silver prices moved higher. The price of one troy ounce of gold fell by...

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