Iran says "we're watching your every move" to United States

20 August 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee head Ebrahim Azizi warned the United States on Thursday that Tehran is "watching" Washington's "every move," as tensions rose again following US President Donald Trump's latest threats.

"Any further mistake or miscalculation will carry consequences far greater than before," Azizi wrote on X and demanded the US "end" its presence in the region "immediately before it is too late, and accept Iran’s new regional order."

Meanwhile, new reports emerged claiming Trump may order renewed strikes on Iran should his strategy of maximum economic pressure fail.

Talks between Iran and Oman over the future management of the Strait of Hormuz "broke down weeks ago," Semafor reported Thursday, citing unnamed US officials.

The contacts frustrated US President Donald Trump, raising fears that a new toll regime would be implemented in the vital waterway. Washington, on the other hand, repeatedly voiced opposition to such an arrangement. Oman's embassy in the US did not provide a comment.

At the same time, Trump once again appeared to escalate his rhetoric against Tehran, with oil prices reacting to the uncertainty.