Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins bronze in Pakistan [PHOTOS]

20 August 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov has won a bronze medal at the 8th Asian Region President's Cup in Lahore, Pakistan.

Competing in the 63-kilogram weight category, Magomedov secured third place at the tournament.

Another Azerbaijani athlete, Fuad Maharlamli, also competed in the 63 kg category but finished the tournament without a medal.

The 8th World Taekwondo President's Cup – Asian Region 2026 is being held in Lahore, Pakistan.

The five-day tournament is taking place at the Jinnah Sports Complex and features athletes competing in both kyorugi and poomsae.

The event is a G-3 level competition and is among the largest international taekwondo tournaments to be hosted in Pakistan. Around 38 countries and 873 participants are expected to take part.

The tournament also serves as an important preparation event for Asian athletes ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The tournament is also considered an important preparatory event for Asian athletes ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country, attracting athletes of all ages.

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter, Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg), became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver, and three bronze.