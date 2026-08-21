World-renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell heading to Baku

21 August 2026 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

World-renowned supermodel and global fashion icon Naomi Campbell is set to make a special appearance in Baku, with a major event featuring the British supermodel expected to take place on September 23.

Naomi Campbell, one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry, rose to international fame in the late 1980s and became one of the first Black models to achieve global supermodel status.

Over the course of her career, she has worked with many of the world's leading fashion houses and designers and has appeared on the covers of numerous prestigious international magazines.

The news of her upcoming visit was shared on the social media platform Boolood. However, official details regarding the event's format, programme, and ticket sales have yet to be announced and are expected to be revealed in the near future.

This will not be Naomi Campbell's first visit to the Azerbaijani capital. She previously visited Baku during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where she met with the country's top leadership and visited the Heydar Aliyev Centre. During that visit, she expressed interest in contributing to the development of Azerbaijan's fashion industry and supporting local designers.

Her upcoming appearance is therefore expected to attract significant attention from Azerbaijan's fashion, entertainment and cultural communities, as well as fans of the internationally acclaimed supermodel.