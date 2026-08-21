Qarabağ beat Twente away in Conference League play-off

Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ secured a 1-0 away victory over Dutch side Twente in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

The match, played at De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, saw the Agdam-based side claim a narrow victory and gain an important advantage ahead of the second leg.

Qarabağ scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute.

The result puts Qarabağ in a strong position heading into the return fixture, which will be played in Baku on 27 August.

The Agdam club reached the play-off round after overcoming Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round. Qarabağ overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit by winning the return match in Baku 2-0.