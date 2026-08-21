Qarabağ beat Twente away in Conference League play-off
21 August 2026 00:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ secured a 1-0 away victory over Dutch side
Twente in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League play-off
round.
The match, played at De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, saw
the Agdam-based side claim a narrow victory and gain an important
advantage ahead of the second leg.
Qarabağ scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd
minute.
The result puts Qarabağ in a strong position heading into the
return fixture, which will be played in Baku on 27 August.
The Agdam club reached the play-off round after overcoming
Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round. Qarabağ overturned a 1-0
first-leg deficit by winning the return match in Baku 2-0.
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