North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

20 August 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

North Korea launched around 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the launches were carried out from the area around Pyongyang.

South Korean authorities urged vessels operating in the Sea of Japan not to approach any missile debris if found and to immediately contact Japanese authorities.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense also stated that "North Korea has launched what may be a ballistic missile" around the same time.

North Korea’s previous ballistic missile launch was reported on August 12, ahead of a joint military exercise by the United States and South Korea. Another launch of a short-range ballistic missile was detected on August 6.

The new launch also comes as diplomatic activity surrounding the Korean Peninsula intensifies. Trump has indicated that he wants to meet Kim Jong Un, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Seoul for talks focused in part on regional security and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Image: Rodong Sinmun