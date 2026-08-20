UAE-linked mercenary allegedly targeted British activist in covert London surveillance operation

20 August 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A mercenary allegedly hired and paid millions of dollars by the United Arab Emirates carried out a covert surveillance operation against a British activist and academic in London, according to an investigation by ITV News.

Abraham Golan, a dual Hungarian-Israeli citizen who ran the US-based private security company Spear Operations Group, travelled to the UK in December 2016 to target Anas al-Tikriti, chief executive of the London-based Cordoba Foundation think tank, ITV reported.

The investigation, based on witness testimony, emails, WhatsApp messages and financial records, found that Golan was receiving payments from the UAE while conducting the operation. Emirati financial records reviewed by ITV reportedly showed that he received a six-figure annual retainer as well as substantial bonuses, including a $1 million payment shortly before travelling to London for an operation in Yemen.

According to ITV, Golan worked with a former US special forces operative to locate and monitor al-Tikriti. He allegedly told a British strategist assisting the operation that he was working for the UAE and that Abu Dhabi considered al-Tikriti and the Cordoba Foundation to be associated with organisations it regarded as terrorist groups.

Golan first contacted the British strategist, identified by ITV as “Victor”, in November 2016, asking whether he had any “channels” to al-Tikriti or the Cordoba Foundation.

The investigation said Golan subsequently travelled to London and offered Victor £50,000 to help locate al-Tikriti, later increasing the proposed payment to £100,000.

Golan allegedly provided Victor with photographs of al-Tikriti’s home and car, maps, satellite imagery and information about his movements between his home and workplace.

At one meeting, Golan allegedly discussed the possibility of physically eliminating al-Tikriti. According to ITV, his former US Navy SEAL associate made a gesture across his throat when asked what could happen to the activist.

“I became increasingly worried about what this operation entailed,” Victor told ITV.

The reported operation took place amid the UAE’s broader efforts to counter organisations and political movements it considered linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. The Cordoba Foundation has previously rejected allegations that it is connected to terrorism.

The allegations reported by ITV concern events that took place nearly a decade ago. They also add to broader scrutiny of the UAE’s use of private security and intelligence-linked networks in international operations.