Russia suspends flights at two Moscow-area airports after drone activity

21 August 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia’s Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports have suspended operations, while Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports are continuing to handle flights in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said the measures were introduced to ensure flight safety. Restrictions at Vnukovo Airport have been in effect for more than two hours, while those at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky have lasted for about an hour. Restrictions at Sheremetyevo have been in place for approximately 40 minutes.

During this period, seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down in the Moscow region.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far.