Russia suspends flights at two Moscow-area airports after drone activity
Russia’s Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports have suspended operations, while Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports are continuing to handle flights in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said the measures were introduced to ensure flight safety. Restrictions at Vnukovo Airport have been in effect for more than two hours, while those at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky have lasted for about an hour. Restrictions at Sheremetyevo have been in place for approximately 40 minutes.
During this period, seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down in the Moscow region.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!