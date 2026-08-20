Culture Ministry holds talks on book publishing and library reforms [PHOTOS]

20 August 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has held a meeting with writers and publishers to discuss publication purchases, upcoming book fair preparations, and ongoing library reforms.

The meeting discussed the results of the competition for the purchase of publications, the 12th Baku International Book Fair to be held in October, and reforms being carried out in the library sector.

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov said that the purchase of publications is being carried out transparently by the Commission on the Preparation of the Publishing Plan and the Purchase of Publishing Products. Priority is being given to increasing the number of children's books, as well as academic and popular science publications that are underrepresented in library collections.

It was noted that the 12th Baku International Book Fair, scheduled to take place from October 21 to 27, will be dedicated to children.

This year's fair will be held under the slogan, "Life Is Bigger Than a Screen: One Child, One Book, One Real World." Registration for participation in the fair will remain open until September.

The country's largest book exhibition-festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in accordance with the "Azerbaijan Culture – 2040" Concept.

Speaking about the reforms being implemented in the library sector, Farid Jafarov noted that the goal is to bring the level of library services in line with modern requirements and ensure greater access to books for readers.

Writers and publishers who spoke at the meeting emphasized the importance of improvements being made in the library sector and expressed their support for the process.