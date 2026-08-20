Cloudy weather expected in Baku

20 August 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On August 21, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with mostly dry conditions forecast. Northwesterly winds will occasionally strengthen.

The National Hydrometeorological Service informs that the temperatures will be 22–25°C at night and 28–32°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 60–65 percent at night and 45–55 percent during the day.

Rain is expected in some parts of Azerbaijan, with occasional short-term heavy showers and thunderstorms possible in some areas. The rain is expected to gradually stop during the day.

Fog is also possible in some mountainous areas at night and in the morning. Westerly winds will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

Temperatures will range from 20–25°C at night and 31–36°C during the day in the regions. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be 13–18°C at night and 20–25°C during the day.